COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- High pressure will continue to influence our forecast Wednesday so expect sunshine and passing clouds, high temperatures will be a little warmer with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 70s.

More clouds will increase overnight into early Thursday morning as an area of low pressure begins to form and organize in the Gulf of Mexico. This low, while not tropical, will act like a tropical system in the way it brings in bands of rain and storms but this will not have any tropical characteristics. We can expect rain and storms to arrive as early as Thursday morning but this will continue throughout the day.

A few of these storms may become strong or severe with damaging winds the primary threat, the tornado is low, but I can’t rule out a tornado or two.

Rain and storms will begin to wrap out by Friday morning leaving the second half of the day dry.