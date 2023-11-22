Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- The cold front has cleared and now we are left with cool, dry, and breezy conditions for the busiest travel day of the year.

Locally, we’ll have clouds around, but they should decrease with a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Cool and breezy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and a northwest wind 10-15 mph with gust up to 20 mph.

Nationally, you may run into a few delays early across the mid-Atlantic and through the northeast due to rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The rest of the country looks calm for holiday travel.

Cool and quiet for Thanksgiving Day with a mixture of sun and clouds, winds will stay light between 5-10 mph but temperatures will remain cool with highs only in the low 60s.

A slight chance for a few stray showers early Friday morning, this should exit the area before midday. Look for slightly warmer temperatures and a little more sun for the weekend. Our next chance for showers will arrive early next week along with a cool down by Tuesday.