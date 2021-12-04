Dry days are behind us; wet, unsettled week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warm and dry days are coming to an end as we wrap up the weekend and we gear up for a very unsettled week ahead with plenty of rain chances.

The unsettled pattern starts Monday afternoon as we track our first frontal boundary of the week to move in. Showers and storms look too fizzle as the system comes in, but we will see a few showers along the main frontal axis as it pushes through.

Tuesday the boundary stalls out to the south of the viewing area keeping a few showers in the forecast for our southern counties while the majority of us remain dry throughout the day. The stalled boundary starts to lift northward overnight into Wednesday increasing coverage to scattered.

Wednesday’s front moves through, but like the previous front doesn’t fully move all the way through the area, so we will keep a light shower chance in the forecast through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be running a couple of degrees above average for the week ahead but should stay in the 60s with a few 70s possible.