Dry days are numbered as a frontal system approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure slowly keeping grasps on the forecast through the first part of the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Frontal system starts to approach and enter the region by late Sunday increasing chances for a few late showers and storms by Sunday night. As the front moves closer in and through the region we will see higher chances primarily for Monday through Wednesday until the frontal system exits the region.

An upper level low will also drive moisture with this unsettled system leaving a few showers and storms remaining in your forecast for mid to late next week as the low exits by the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be cooler with highs close to 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Tropics remain unchanged at this time with category 4 Hurricane Sam. Moving northward and will skirt the island of Bermuda. No landfall in the United States with this system is expected. Tropical Storm Victor will pose no threat as well as it moves northward through the Atlantic Ocean and slowly weakening.