Dry for Friday with rain back for the weekend

Wrapping up the week with seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies as our next system arrives out of the Gulf of Mexico, which will possibly bring numerous rounds of heavy rain to the region.

Starting Saturday clouds will build in and stay locked through the rest of the weekend as a low pressure system moves ashore the Florida panhandle. Heavy rain will accompany this low as it moves inland before finally lifting out mid to late on Monday.

We dry out just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with temperatures almost near 70 degrees. Throughout all next week temperatures will be mild and the rain appears to stay away until the weekend after Christmas.