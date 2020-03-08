Dry for Monday with unsettled pattern back in the forecast

One more day of dry weather to start week before and unsettled pattern starts again. But some good news with this go round, we are talking about rainfall totals around 1″.

High pressure continues to slowly make it’s way to the east, as a low pressure system and frontal boundary moves in behind it. You’ll start to notice more dense clouds by tomorrow evening ahead of this system. By Tuesday morning there will be a slight chance for a few light showers with showers continuing off and on throughout the duration of the day. For Wednesday, frontal boundary stalls out and lifts back northward. This will cause us to stay warm with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. One of two thunderstorms will be possible also.

This pattern looks to continue through the weekend, with a chance for a few showers each and every day.