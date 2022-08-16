COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-This morning: Watch out for areas of patchy fog, especially for locations that have clearing as a front passes through. You may need a few extra minutes on your commute, we should see an improvement.



Today will likely be the driest day of the week with highs in the middle 90s and decreasing clouds, we can thank a passing cold front for keeping our forecast calm today. This front, however, will stall out to our south tonight through the rest of the week and this will give us rounds of showers/storms.



A few storms may become strong/severe for southern portions of the News 3 viewing area on Wednesday, with wind the primary threat. Beyond Wednesday temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 80s as clouds and showers keep us cool, more widespread rain will be possible early next week.