Dry front passes, quiet and seasonable today while tracking another front for Wednesday

Frontal boundary currently moving through the region this morning and will fully clear us by late morning leaving behind seasonable conditions.
The remainder of Monday will be quiet and sunny with skies clearing making for another chilly start to the day for Tuesday, but remaining dry until another cold front moves in from the west. This cold front will bring a better chance to see showers and storms as it moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Not looking at any severe storms this go-round, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
No major issues for Thanksgiving Day as we keep an eye on that cold front that moved through. The boundary will lift back up and stall around the region for Friday and Saturday while a stronger cold front sweeps through Sunday bringing a cold shot of air behind it.