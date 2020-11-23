 

Dry front passes, quiet and seasonable today while tracking another front for Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frontal boundary currently moving through the region this morning and will fully clear us by late morning leaving behind seasonable conditions.

The remainder of Monday will be quiet and sunny with skies clearing making for another chilly start to the day for Tuesday, but remaining dry until another cold front moves in from the west. This cold front will bring a better chance to see showers and storms as it moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Not looking at any severe storms this go-round, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

No major issues for Thanksgiving Day as we keep an eye on that cold front that moved through. The boundary will lift back up and stall around the region for Friday and Saturday while a stronger cold front sweeps through Sunday bringing a cold shot of air behind it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 42°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 59°

Friday

75° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 75° 55°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 70° 55°

Sunday

66° / 48°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

6 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

7 AM
Clear
0%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories