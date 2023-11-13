COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A dry and a little cool start to our Monday and new work week. Your morning commute will feature clouds with occasional peeks of sunshine. A cloud/sun mix will be possible today as high temperatures stay in the middle to a few upper 60s.

Tracking a Gulf low that will bring rain to the area Tuesday through the end of the week. Tuesday will most likely start off dry with cloud cover, by the late afternoon and evening we’ll begin to see scattered showers moving up from the southwest, this will continue overnight and becoming more widespread by Wednesday morning.

Widespread rain will take over the area on Wednesday, this will keep temperatures holding in the 50s for much of the day. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain expected so both the morning commute and evening commute will most likely be slow, rain will gradually decrease in intensity late Wednesday into Thursday morning or early afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday but should begin to wrap up as the low in the Gulf of Mexico moves out of the region. This weekend will feature more sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s.

Rainfall totals starting Tuesday through early Saturday morning are quite impressive with most of the area between 1-2 inches of rain. I do believe that areas south of Columbus have the best chance to see locally higher amounts between 2 to possibly 4 inches of rain.