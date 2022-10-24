COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Big difference this week compared to last week, temperatures slightly above average with overnight temperatures above freezing. We’ll be near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday but a cold front will bring storms Tuesday night.

Dry and some sun Tuesday morning, clouds will build in by the afternoon with a slim chance for a few isolated showers. A line of broken storms will begin to move in from the west after 6 PM, a few of these storms may contain gusty winds and small hail but the stronger storms will most likely be in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.

Slight risk of severe weather for all of Mississippi and western Alabama, this is where the stronger storms will be located. As this line tracks east, it will weaken but a marginal risk for the entire News 3 viewing area due to a few more robust storms.

Behind this front, slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday but rebounding to seasonable by Thursday and Friday.

Our next system looks to move in by the weekend with the chance for an isolated shower.