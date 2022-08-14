COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air still in place across the region this evening as the frontal boundary towards our south continues to slowly wash out. A few clouds heading overnight with temperatures Monday starting off seasonable.

Mostly sunny, but warm as we go throughout the day Monday. With high pressure out west we transition back into northwest flow and into a wetter pattern as we round out the upcoming week.

Rainfall chances increase midweek with a frontal boundary arriving Tuesday with the likelihood of stalling overhead. This will help isolated to scattered showers and storms for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s as the wet pattern continues into the upcoming weekend with more showers and storms.