COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A few more clouds build in by Friday morning as a weak disturbance moves through, but that clears for the afternoon as mostly sunny skies return with readings pushing 70 degrees.

Another weak disturbance moves through Saturday with no overall pattern change as surface high pressure finally builds in for the start of the upcoming week.

Temperatures finally rebound into the 70s with many areas seeing 80s by midweek as high pressure continues to build across the southeast. Our next cold front looks to arrive next Thursday with more showers and storms. Too early to tell if severe weather will accompany the front.