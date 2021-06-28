Dry start to the work week but rain chances increase on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Dry and muggy to start the work week thanks to weak high pressure, a stray shower not out of the question this afternoon and early evening but most will stay dry. Expect high temperatures to soar to the low 90s which is normal for this time of the year.

An area of thunderstorms off the east coast of Georgia has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours and 5 days. As this moves closer to the coast, we’ll begin to see an increase in clouds and tropical moisture. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during Tuesday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the 80s.

Off and on chances for showers and storms through the middle of the week, a cold front will move in by Friday giving us the chance for scattered showers and storms. This front will stall out on Saturday so scattered showers and cool temperatures will stick over the area.