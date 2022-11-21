COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure built in across the southeast for the short term as our weather pattern trends wetter by the end of the week.

Temperatures quickly rebound and return close to average for Tuesday and close to 70 by midweek and for Thanksgiving Day.

A closed cut off low will move into the southeast late in the day Thursday and bring several days of showers to the region before exiting the region by Sunday.

Behind this system we return to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 60s.