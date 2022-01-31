Dry, sunny and mild for the last day of January

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The last day of January will end on a nice note, expect sun and mild temperatures as most of the area reaches the middle 60s. We’ll end the month below average for rainfall, only receiving a little over 3 inches of rain for the month. This will place us about an inch below average for the month and so far for the year.

Our next chance for rain returns by mid-week as high temperatures warm to the upper 60s. A strong cold front will sweep out of the pacific northwest and into the central and southern plains. This front will bring rain, snow and the chance for ice to portions of Kansas, Missouri up to the Great Lakes region. As this front slides south, it will increase our rain chances staring Wednesday night through Thursday and a few lingering showers early Friday.

Temperatures will cool back to the 50s behind this front for Friday and into the weekend, another shot of showers will return by Sunday.