Dry through the end of the week, but moisture returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ridge of high pressure slowly breaking down across the southeast letting more clouds filter into the area, but staying dry through the end of the week. A weak backdoor cold front moves into the area Friday and then washes out over the week.

A stronger frontal boundary moves in Sunday bringing back our rainfall chances but only a few showers will be possible. This frontal boundary stalls out along with an upper-level low keeps us unsettled with sporadic showers through mid next week.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Sam. Sam remains a category 4 hurricane and continues to move through the Atlantic turning northward brining high surf to Bermuda but avoiding landfall. This morning, we have a new tropical depression. TD Twenty will become Victor once it reaches tropical storm status Thursday and possibly hurricane status by Friday. TD Twenty, soon to be Victor will curve out into the mid Atlantic.