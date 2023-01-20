COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After gloomy and unsettled week, Friday will end on a high note! Pleasant today with sunshine and seasonable temperatures, highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will increase this evening, this will keep overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Unsettled weather returns this weekend as rain moves back into the forecast. A few showers will be possible south of the News 3 viewing area Saturday morning, these showers will move north and arrive by late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain likely overnight into Sunday morning and off and on Sunday, clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool.

Drying out Monday but another round of rain and storms will be possible by the middle of the week.