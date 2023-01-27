COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a chilly Friday morning, we will slowly warm up to the low 50s but still below average for this time of year. Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds through the afternoon but overall, a quiet and calm day.

Tracking a chance for rain this weekend, Saturday will be dry, but clouds will increase late as temperatures warm up to the upper 50s. A few stray showers on Sunday but the best chance for rain comes Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Staying unsettled through next week with several chances for rain, I will point out that it will not rain all day everyday but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy through the week.