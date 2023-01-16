COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not a bad start to the week with a little bit of sunshine as clouds increase, high temperatures for Monday will reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the area.

Enjoy Monday, we will become unsettled for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. A warm front will lift north on Tuesday and will bring in a chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. This front will allow temperatures to raise into the 60s to low 70s on Tuesday and by the middle of the week.

A few showers possible on Wednesday then a chance for scattered showers and storms on Thursday thanks to a cold front. At the moment, this front looks to be weaker compared to the front that moved in last Thursday, but we’ll still need to monitor it.

A break in rain on Friday but more showers/storms possible Saturday and Sunday