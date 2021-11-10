Dry today but a cold front will move through Thursday with the chance for showers

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-High pressure will begin to weaken and slide east today as an approaching cold front gets ready to move out of the central and southern plains. We’ll stay dry today but we will see periods of clouds, sun and more clouds as the day progresses. Since we are ahead of the front expect our temperatures to warm up to the middle to a few upper 70s this afternoon, roughly nine to ten degrees above average for this time of the year.

Changes begin on Thursday as our first of two cold fronts sweeps across the News 3 viewing area. Expect a few stray showers for the morning and early afternoon but the main broken line of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will come during the evening. This will quickly exit and we’ll see sunny but cool conditions on Friday.

Our second and perhaps stronger cold front will arrive on Saturday. A few stray showers not out of the question but the big story will be how low our temperatures go. Expect highs to reach the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday with overnight temperatures in the 30s.