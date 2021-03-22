Dry today but unsettled weather moves in Tuesday

Dry start to the work week with a little bit of sun this morning, clouds will begin to move in during the late morning and afternoon. Highs today will reach the low to middle 70s, seasonable for this time of year.

A disturbance will move into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Light to pockets of moderate rain will be possible as it slides from west to east, severe weather not expected. Showers will linger through the late evening and into Wednesday as temperatures hover in the low to middle 70s.

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday giving us the chance for showers and storms with temperatures nearing 80 degrees. Storms on Thursday could become strong or severe so we are weather aware for the potential of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Storms look to linger into early Friday morning as well, then exiting by the mid-morning.

Staying unsettled into the weekend with off and on chances of showers, temperatures cooling back down into the low to middle 70s.