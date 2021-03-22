 

Dry today but unsettled weather moves in Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry start to the work week with a little bit of sun this morning, clouds will begin to move in during the late morning and afternoon. Highs today will reach the low to middle 70s, seasonable for this time of year.

A disturbance will move into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Light to pockets of moderate rain will be possible as it slides from west to east, severe weather not expected. Showers will linger through the late evening and into Wednesday as temperatures hover in the low to middle 70s.

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday giving us the chance for showers and storms with temperatures nearing 80 degrees. Storms on Thursday could become strong or severe so we are weather aware for the potential of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Storms look to linger into early Friday morning as well, then exiting by the mid-morning.

Staying unsettled into the weekend with off and on chances of showers, temperatures cooling back down into the low to middle 70s. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 75° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 76° 59°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 66°

Friday

79° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 68% 79° 59°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 80° 63°

Sunday

76° / 47°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 76° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
53°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories