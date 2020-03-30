Dry today; Weather Aware Tuesday

Staying dry today with mostly to partly cloudy skies and light winds, expect temperatures to reach the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon.

Our next storm system will swing in from the west and give us a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday, there is a slight risk for severe weather for Columbus and areas south with damaging winds the primary threat and chance for an isolated tornado. Timing of the storms still fluid but the best chance as of right now looks to be from lunchtime through the afternoon and moving out by the early evening.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning but will quickly end, look for decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Staying dry and mild Thursday through Friday, another chance for a few isolated showers moves in for the weekend.