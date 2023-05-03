Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another sunny and windy day, high temperatures will reach the middle to a few upper 70s for Wednesday afternoon. The pesky wind will continue, expect winds to gust up to 25 mph through the afternoon and evening.

Low humidity combining with strong winds will lead to high fire danger. Red Flag Warning for most of our Georgia counties through tis evening. Outdoor burning not recommended as any thing that sparks up will have the ability to spread quickly.

Winds will begin to subside on Thursday, sunshine will continue with temperatures in the 70s. More clouds and a few isolated showers by Friday as temperatures begin to warm up the 80s, we’ll likely keep isolated showers and an isolated storm through the weekend