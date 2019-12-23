Drying out and warming up for Christmas

Upper level low pressure system continues to slowly make it’s way out of the region as light drizzle continues to taper off across the Chattahoochee Valley. With the recent rains our tally for the month of December has climbed over 7″ officially at 7.71″. This puts us over the average rainfall total for year by 3.02″

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s which will make it roughly 10 degrees above average.

Clouds will start to reappear throughout the day and become more noticeable Thursday into Friday.

Our next rain system arrives with a frontal boundary with a few light to heavy showers for Sunday into Monday.