Drying out and warming up just in time for the weekend

Remnants of Beta have moved out and our forecast for today and tomorrow will be a little bit more settled. 

Areas of patchy dense fog are possible this morning, a slow commute is expected so be sure to allow yourself an extra 10-15 minutes. Any fog will clear during the mid-morning hours.

Decreasing clouds today with a little bit more sunshine just as we end the day, high temperatures reach the low 80s for most but still slightly below average. Clear skies will remain overnight and into a majority of the day on Saturday, a few high clouds will stream in during the afternoon but staying dry. As our next system approaches the area, clouds will move back in late Saturday evening into Saturday night.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area Monday and Tuesday with the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. We’ll become cool and breezy behind the cold front with highs only in the middle 70s.

Friday

82° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Saturday

85° / 66°
A few clouds
Sunday

83° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Monday

85° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Tuesday

76° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Wednesday

76° / 57°
Showers ending by midday
Thursday

76° / 53°
Plenty of sun
74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
70°

