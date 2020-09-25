Drying out and warming up just in time for the weekend

Remnants of Beta have moved out and our forecast for today and tomorrow will be a little bit more settled.

Areas of patchy dense fog are possible this morning, a slow commute is expected so be sure to allow yourself an extra 10-15 minutes. Any fog will clear during the mid-morning hours.

Decreasing clouds today with a little bit more sunshine just as we end the day, high temperatures reach the low 80s for most but still slightly below average. Clear skies will remain overnight and into a majority of the day on Saturday, a few high clouds will stream in during the afternoon but staying dry. As our next system approaches the area, clouds will move back in late Saturday evening into Saturday night.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area Monday and Tuesday with the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. We’ll become cool and breezy behind the cold front with highs only in the middle 70s.