COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon but the best chance will be south of Columbus or areas that are still ahead of the front. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s this afternoon.

Not bad for Tuesday and Wednesday as rain chances lower and so does the humidity. High temperatures will jump back into the low to middle 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Another boundary moves in late this week, slightly increasing rain chances. Watch out for an isolated shower/storm Thursday through the weekend.