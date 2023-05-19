Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Passing morning showers and areas of patchy fog for the Friday morning commute, by midday clouds will begin to decrease and we’ll start to see a little bit of sunshine. Today will be the much-needed break from afternoon rain and storms, expect high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The break in storms will be brief as a cold front will move in Saturday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of this front. Marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the entire area, one or two storms may become strong to possibly severe with hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Drying out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and storms return to the forecast by Monday and Tuesday.