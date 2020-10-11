Drying out from Delta

Delta continues to slowly lift out of the southeast, which was the cause for the mostly cloudy and light showers throughout the day on Sunday. Overnight the majority of the system will lift out leaving a few areas of fog by Monday morning. Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds likely in the morning to early afternoon. A weak frontal boundary work it’s way into the southeast Tuesday bringing dry air along with it. Through mid-week temperatures will be on the milder side with highs in the mid 80s.

Tracking another frontal boundary that will arrive early Friday. This boundary doesn’t seem to have a lot of moisture with it, but it does have significantly cooler air behind it. The cooler air will help temperatures dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. High pressure builds in over the weekend as things stay dry and seasonable.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 67°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 77° 67°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

84° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 56°

Friday

70° / 46°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 70° 46°

Saturday

69° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 48°

