Drying out from Delta

Delta continues to slowly lift out of the southeast, which was the cause for the mostly cloudy and light showers throughout the day on Sunday. Overnight the majority of the system will lift out leaving a few areas of fog by Monday morning. Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds likely in the morning to early afternoon. A weak frontal boundary work it’s way into the southeast Tuesday bringing dry air along with it. Through mid-week temperatures will be on the milder side with highs in the mid 80s.

Tracking another frontal boundary that will arrive early Friday. This boundary doesn’t seem to have a lot of moisture with it, but it does have significantly cooler air behind it. The cooler air will help temperatures dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. High pressure builds in over the weekend as things stay dry and seasonable.