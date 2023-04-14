COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The pesky upper-level low continues to move out of the area, this will allow a few showers to start Friday, but this should wrap up by midday. Second half of Friday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Beautiful Saturday with sunshine and warm temperatures, clouds will begin to increase by Saturday evening ahead of our next system. Scattered storms will be possible on Sunday with highs slightly cooling into the upper 70s. A few storms may become strong to the southeast of Columbus, this is where we have the slight risk or level 2 out of 5.

High pressure settles in next week and this will leave the area dry and mild with highs in the 80s.