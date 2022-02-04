Drying out this weekend with plenty of sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a deluge of rainfall across the valley, we are trending drier and sunnier for the weekend as it gives us a chance to dry out. Temperatures continue to fall tonight and will bottom out with sub-freezing readings for a good majority of the region with wind chill values in the 20s.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will struggle to warm to 50 degrees as winds remain breezy. Sunday again starts off cold as more clouds build in ahead of a weak area of low pressure that will bring a few light showers early on Monday.

Next week we see a return of seasonable temperatures and sunny skies.