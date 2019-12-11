Early morning showers come to an end, decreasing clouds for this afternoon.

A few early morning showers will come to an end as the cold front continues to move away from the region, a few light sprinkles may continue an hour or two past the morning commute, but this chance will be low. Clouds will begin to decrease for the afternoon with most of us seeing a little bit of sun, this will be deceiving as temperatures stay in the 50s and winds gust to around 20 mph.

Clear tonight and mostly sunny for the first half of Thursday with temperatures reaching the middle 50s. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with a chance for showers after 5 PM, this will continue off and on overnight and heavy rain will be possible Friday morning. Showers will continue all day on Friday then wrapping up by early Saturday morning.