COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled weather pattern continues as we close out the week with temperatures on an up and down rollercoaster ride.

THURSDAY: Stalled out boundary lifts northward bringing a round of early morning showers and storms back to the region. Greatest coverage of showers and storms will be south and southeast of Columbus.

Showers clear by mid-morning with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back to near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Majority of the day remains rain free as another strong storm system is on tap to move through the area. We will be Weather Aware for this strong cold front as it will bring another threat for wind damage, isolated tornadoes, small hail and localized flooding.

SATURDAY: A few strong storms linger as the cold front pushes through the region through the early morning hours. A few snow flurries might be possible on the backside of the cold front for our northern counties, but this will be very brief.

Clearing for Saturday afternoon, but temperatures turn drastically cooler with a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures remain steady, but cold throughout the day before falling into the 20s by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Starting off with temperatures in the mid 20s and very gusty winds as the sun returns.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming ahead of another gulf low with will brush the area Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms. This low clears out before Wednesday as temperatures continue to warm.