Early taste of summer this week

Beginning the last full week of May with summerlike weather as high pressure continues to hold firm across the southeast. With the pattern not changing temperatures continue to warm into the 90s for the week ahead.

With the ridge so strong don’t count on any afternoon showers or storms to cool you off. You’ll have to settle for the pool, lake or river for this early peak of summer.

Expect some weakening in the high pressure as get later in the week, but temperatures will still hold in the upper 80s and 90s for some. We are also watching a disturbance that could bring a few stray showers or storms to the region for next weekend to help cool things off more.

The tropics are starting to heat up as well. This weekend we managed to get our first named storm of the year with Ana. Currently holding on to tropical depression status and will continue to weaken as the storm moves into the north Atlantic.