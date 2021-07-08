Elsa’s influence on our forecast continues to diminish as it moves up the coast.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)The indirect impacts of Elsa have been felt over the last several days with tropical moisture and scattered showers and storms. Elsa will continue to track up the East Coast today and as this happens, the increased chance for showers/storms will also go.

Still muggy, expect a chance for isolated showers and storms starting around lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms will continue Friday as well with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Drying out by this weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds and high temperatures nearing normal for this time of the year, isolated showers will return by the middle of next week.