Ending the week mild and mostly cloudy with a few light showers over the weekend

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wrapping up the week with warmer temperatures with readings into the mid to upper 70s as more clouds flood into the region for today and heading into the weekend. With high pressure ushers in more moisture from the Atlantic Ocean a few spotty showers will be possible over this weekend; however, most of us will remain dry.

Over the weekend, we will keep an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Eta will again reach tropical storm status as it moves northeast towards Cuba with the latest track from the National Hurricane Center. This track takes it over Cuba and towards the Florida Keys by early next week.

Mid to late week an approaching cold front will move across the United States while Eta is moving into the gulf. Latest guidance projects that the frontal boundary will pick up the system and move it more eastward late next week. For now, expect increasing rain chances with the combination of those two.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 64°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 67°

Monday

78° / 69°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 78° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 79° 70°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 69°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories