Ending the week mild and mostly cloudy with a few light showers over the weekend

Wrapping up the week with warmer temperatures with readings into the mid to upper 70s as more clouds flood into the region for today and heading into the weekend. With high pressure ushers in more moisture from the Atlantic Ocean a few spotty showers will be possible over this weekend; however, most of us will remain dry.

Over the weekend, we will keep an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Eta will again reach tropical storm status as it moves northeast towards Cuba with the latest track from the National Hurricane Center. This track takes it over Cuba and towards the Florida Keys by early next week.

Mid to late week an approaching cold front will move across the United States while Eta is moving into the gulf. Latest guidance projects that the frontal boundary will pick up the system and move it more eastward late next week. For now, expect increasing rain chances with the combination of those two.