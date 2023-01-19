COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing drier and pleasant conditions after this morning’s frontal passage, but it will be short-lived before another active weather arrives for this weekend.

A weekend gulf system will bring in showers late Saturday with a wet overnight into Sunday morning. Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into Sunday morning as temperatures hover close to 60.

A break in the active weather pattern for Monday with sunnier and drier conditions.

Another low pressure system arrives Tuesday/Wednesday with another chance of widespread showers and a few thunderstorms.

Behind this system we see the return of colder air with readings dipping to near freeze in the morning with afternoon highs in the mid to low 50s.