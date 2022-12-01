COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ending the week with sunny and seasonable temperatures before we see another unsettled pattern return to the southeast. A few clouds overnight into Saturday morning ahead of a weak cool front that will arrive Saturday around midday which will bring a few light showers to the region.

A better chance of some showers Sunday as another system comes in while the front stalls out. Showers remain in the forecast as we start the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A warm front lifts into the region on the back side of the front warming us to the mid 70s.

A chance of showers stays in the forecast through the end of the week. Another cold front arrives late in the week bringing yet another chance of showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.