COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pesky upper level low finally moving out, but still seeing just a few showers and storms on radar this evening. Showers move out tonight leaving behind just a few clouds overnight with dry air slowly filtering in making it feel a little more pleasant for Saturday.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with dry conditions and temperatures close to if not at 90 degrees by the afternoon. Sunday afternoon and evening we are going to have to watch for a few thunderstorm complexes, or MCS (mesoscale convective system) to drop out of northwest flow aloft.

Cool front slides into the southeast Monday bringing scattered showers and storms with rain showers lingering into early Tuesday. Rain chances are short-lived as weak high pressure builds in midweek helping temperatures to warm into the mid 90s by the end of next week.

Tropics are becoming semi-active with two named systems churning in the Atlantic right now. Tropical Storm Bret crossed over into the Caribbean last night and is expected to weaken over the weekend whilst Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to move off to the northwest and weaken early next week as it approaches The Bahamas.