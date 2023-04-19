Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- High pressure continues to dominate our forecast with pleasant conditions. Plenty of sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures will persists over the next few days.

Expect high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday to reach the middle 80s as sunshine sticks around, a little bit more wind by Thursday afternoon with gust up to 15 mph.

Increasing clouds Friday as a cold front begins to pull out of the central and southern Plains into the southeast. We’ll likely stay dry on Friday, showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday morning, this should wrap up before midday Saturday.