Enjoy the cool temperatures now, the heat returns by the end of the week

Our official high temperature for Columbus on Tuesday was 78 degrees, that’s 12 degrees below average. We’ll stay cool for June standards today with highs in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, there is a slim chance once again for a stray shower this afternoon and evening especially for our northern counties but most will stay dry.

Enjoy the below average temperatures while you can because we begin to heat up and become seasonable by Friday with highs nearing 90s. Our typical pop-up storms will back for Friday too and of course so will the humidity.

Summer begins on Saturday at 5:43 PM eastern time and it will feel like it. Sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 90s will move into the region and it will stick over us through the weekend. Father’s day could be the hottest day so far this year with highs in the middle 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies, a tiny bit of humidity will make it feel warmer so stay hydrated if you have any plans on Sunday.

Summer temperatures and pop-up storms will continue into next week.