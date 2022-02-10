Enjoy these spring-like temperatures before weekend front brings a return of cooler air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining pleasant and spring-like as we round out the work week with temperatures climbing to near 70 by Friday and Saturday afternoon. We are tracking a cold front that will bring colder air for the start of the upcoming week, but chances of rainfall will be slim to none with this frontal system.

Valentine’s Day starting out with sub-freezing readings and sunny skies as high pressure builds in for the beginning of the week. Temperatures moderate quickly as we go throughout the upcoming week with temperatures climbing into the 70s.

We are watching a strong storm system at the end of the week which could likely bring significant to strong storms to the region as this system comes in.