Enjoyable Friday with pleasant and sunny conditions

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:51 PM EDT

Dry air starting to filter into the Chattahoochee Valley behind a cold front that will clear this region tonight.

This drier air will make for a very pleasant day on Friday. Some folks will enjoy a cool morning in the upper 50s. However, that doesn't last long. Temperatures quickly warm back into the middle 80s by the afternoon. 

We also get a break from the rain and a chance to dry out, but the rain won't be gone for too long. A slight chance of showers late on Sunday with more isolated a Monday. Two waves of energy middle to late next week will help the coverage of showers and storms to become scattered.

Below average in the short-term with temperatures right near average through next week.

