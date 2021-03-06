Enjoying a lot sun in this forecast

Clouds are starting to decrease across much of the region leaving us very pleasant this afternoon with many areas climbing into the low 60s. With the lack of clouds tonight temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s, but you’ll enjoy a nice warm up coming in your First Alert Forecast.

Our main feature for Sunday and the start of the week will be high pressure which will bring plenty of sunny skies across the southeast with little to no cloud cover. High pressure slowly moves eastward midweek which will help increase clouds just a tad but temperatures will also increase as we warm back into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Later this week, there is some uncertainty on the forward progression of an approaching cold front, but otherwise for now we remain warm and dry at least through this week and the upcoming weekend.