Enjoying a lot sun in this forecast

Clouds are starting to decrease across much of the region leaving us very pleasant this afternoon with many areas climbing into the low 60s. With the lack of clouds tonight temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s, but you’ll enjoy a nice warm up coming in your First Alert Forecast.

Our main feature for Sunday and the start of the week will be high pressure which will bring plenty of sunny skies across the southeast with little to no cloud cover. High pressure slowly moves eastward midweek which will help increase clouds just a tad but temperatures will also increase as we warm back into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Later this week, there is some uncertainty on the forward progression of an approaching cold front, but otherwise for now we remain warm and dry at least through this week and the upcoming weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

57° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 38°

Sunday

65° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 36°

Monday

70° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 70° 37°

Tuesday

70° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 70° 43°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 48°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 52°

Friday

80° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 80° 55°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

1 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

