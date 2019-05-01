Enjoying summer-like conditions, rain not too far off
Our ridge is still strong at the surface, with a stable cap not allowing any pop-up showers or storms to enter the region. The western side or circulation of our high pressure ridge across the southern Plains has seen explosive storms and numerous tornadoes.
The ridge will slowly weaken and drift eastward allowing moisture to slowly return, so without and trigger or front we will just see a sporadic pop up shower or storm.
By the end of the week and the weekend a few shortwaves from the same front will send a few waves and increase our coverage for showers. Saturday will be our best chance through Sunday morning as the front moves through then, washes out.
Readings will cool down into the lower to mid-80s.
