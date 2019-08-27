Erin & Dorian and a drier forecast ahead

The First Alert Forecast is focused entirely on this short term heat and dry weather for the end of the week. The 90s will rear its ugly head again, with lower to mid-90s in the forecast. Then it’s all about Dorian. The current forecast has Dorian holding as a tropical storm throughout the entire track. There’s weakening then there will be some intensification over the Bahamas. Landfall will likely be across the eastern coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Now here comes the many different scenarios. The first option, high pressure over Alabama, and a front will interact with Dorian’s path. Model consensus still has it in Southern Georgia stalling out and spinning, keeping us on the dry side, but breezy. An occasional rain band rotates around Dorian, and breezy conditions will kick in on Labor Day, possibly through Wednesday.

One scenario shows us remaining bone dry, or on the western side of the cyclone. At this time, the general consensus is that Southeast Georgia, including Northeast Florida through the Carolinas, would have this Labor Day weekend wet. If it does stall out for 24-36 hours, we could be talking about possible coastal flooding and some inland flooding for Southeast Georgia.

Currently, the direct impacts won’t show up, if they appear, until Tuesday in our region, based on its current track. Indirect impacts will be more breezy, occasional bands of rain, so stay tuned for more updates as we follow the storm.