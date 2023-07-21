COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for our east Alabama counties through this evening, heat index values 110+. A Heat Advisory remains for our Georgia counties through this evening with heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

While the heat continues to end the week, there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 PM. A few of these storms may contain strong winds and small hail, most of the area is under a level 2 or slight risk for severe weather.

An approaching cold front will bring us a break in the heat by this weekend, it will also bring rain and thunderstorms Saturday morning and a few isolated showers by Saturday evening. Storms on Saturday may become strong with gusty winds and small hail. Expect high temperatures this weekend to drop into to the low 90s thanks to rain and clouds.

The high pressure responsible for the heat slides west allowing the front to move through but this is only temporary, by early next week we’ll see the heat build back in with highs in the middle 90s.