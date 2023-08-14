COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the entire News 3 viewing area through this evening. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s but it will feel like 110-115 degrees in some locations. Remember to be safe and to listen to your body if you must be outside this afternoon. There is a chance for a few storms today, these should pop-up after 3 PM then dissipating as the sun sets.

A cold front is on the way that will provide some relief in the heat by mid-week. Still hot ahead of the front on Tuesday with highs in the middle 90s, feeling like 105 degrees+. A few showers and thunderstorms forming as the front passes through, heavy rain will be possible but severe weather not likely.

Finally, a break in the heat on Wednesday and Thursday with highs closer to normal, drier air moves into the region so we won’t have to worry about oppressive heat for at least a couple of days. This break, however, will be short lived as the heat and humidity comes back by the weekend.