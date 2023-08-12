COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A hot afternoon across the valley as everyone saw triple digit heat index values with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday.

Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings have been posted for a majority of the viewing area with heat index values climbing up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit through Monday. Limit your outdoor exposure, hydrate and listen to your body to avoid heat related illnesses.

Only a few chances to cool off over the remainder of the weekend with just a stray shower or storm in the forecast. A better chance of storms looks to come late in the evening for Sunday; potentially a few of these on the severe side.

A cool front will arrive late Tuesday helping to bring temperatures back to seasonal average for about 24-36 hours. Late next week we will tap some gulf moisture as we finally see a pattern shift with the relocation of the high pressure system.