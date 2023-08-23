Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Excessive heat continues today with excessive heat warnings for Barbour, Bullock, and Macon counties until 9 PM CDT, a heat advisory continues for the entire area except for Troup and Meriwether until 8 PM EDT. Heat index values will range from 105-112 across the area during the afternoon, heat related illness will have the opportunity to set up rather quickly if you don’t take extra caution.

No relief in sight over the next few days as the upper-level ridge holds strong, we will continue to see temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 Thursday through Saturday.

A break down in the upper-level ridge by the end of the weekend will allow cooler temperatures and the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday, better chance next week.