Expect afternoon isolated storms throughout the week with temperatures staying near average

As we head through the week, we are continuing to see summerlike conditions throughout the area. With the advent of high temperatures and a mid-level trough, we will continue to see a chance of Isolated showers for both Wednesday afternoon and evening.



Continuing into Thursday and even Friday, we will still have relatively high temperatures around the area along with abundant moisture in the atmosphere. This will continue the chance of an Isolated shower and/or storm in the late afternoon.



The biggest story for this week, regarding weather, concerns the temperatures. After a cool June, we are starting to see the temperatures rise and we could see much of the area in the low 90’s by the end of the week. This rise in temperatures, along with the rise in humidity, will only continue the chances of Isolated showers into the weekend.